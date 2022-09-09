Opa! The Yaisou Greek Festival returns to Charlotte this weekend

The Yaisou Greek Festival kicks off Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s only two words you need for Friday morning - baklava sundae.

If you know, you know.

The Yaisou Greek Festival kicks off Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 600 East Boulevard in Charlotte, so you know QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy had to go check it out.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

