Opa! The Yaisou Greek Festival returns to Charlotte this weekend The Yaisou Greek Festival kicks off Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s only two words you need for Friday morning - baklava sundae.

If you know, you know.

The Yaisou Greek Festival kicks off Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 600 East Boulevard in Charlotte, so you know QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy had to go check it out.

The Yiasou Greek Festival is in full effect in 2022 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral! We are giving you an early look on @QClifeWBTV ! @WBTVKristenM @MaryKingTV pic.twitter.com/pEP3YusoJk — Cheryl Brayboy WBTV (@cherylbrayboy) September 9, 2022

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

