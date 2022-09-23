Taste Fall with this lobster dumpling recipe

Red Salt: Lobster Dumplings Take fall food to another level with Lobster Dumplings with tomato miso broth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Red Salt brings fall to our tastebuds with the Lobster dumplings with spicy tomato miso dressing recipe.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur David Burke opened Red Salt and Cloud Bar at Le Méridien in uptown Charlotte in 2020.

When Food & Wine spotlighted America’s Next Great Food Cities, Red Salt received a nod as one of the newest, most visible examples of the value that chefs from all over see in the Queen City.

Ingredients:

· Shrimp 128oz

· Lobster Meat 70.5oz

· Ginger Chopped .7oz

· Cilantro Chopped .35oz

· Chives Chopped 2oz

· Garlic Chopped 2.8oz

· Butter 64oz

· Sesame oil .5oz

· Salt 1.8oz

· Lemon Zest .18

Filling

1. Robot coupe the butter and shrimp till smooth

2. Fold in remaining ingredients

3. Cool the mix before making dumplings

4. Prepare dumplings with the lobster legs

Tomato Miso

· 4 cans tomato

· 7oz Garlic

· 10oz ginger

· 7oz shallots

· 17.6 oz white miso

· s/p TT

Note

Buy 16/20s for mousse not peeled

Peeled does not bind well in mousse

