Get ready for the BayHaven Food and Wine Festival at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A five-day celebration of renowned Black chefs and their businesses is just around the corner.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, Camp North End will play host to the second-annual BayHaven Food and Wine Festival.

One such business that will be featured during the festival is Leah and Louise, owned by Chef Greg Collier and his wife Subrina.

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda caught up with Subrina ahead of next week’s festivities to learn more about her restaurant, as well as to dig deeper into the meaning behind the event.

Some festival tickets are still available, but they’re going fast.

