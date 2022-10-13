Learning to make Pumpkin Dump Cake & Salted Caramel Sauce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In honor of National Pumpkin Month, and National Dessert Day, Chef Jill Aker-Ray is sharing a pumpkin dessert that’s perfect for fall.

The best part? You can either bake it or put it in the crock pot!

Here are the steps and ingredients to know:

Pumpkin Dump Cake:

1 (15 ounce) can pure Pumpkin

1 (10 ounce) can Evaporated Milk

1 cup light brown sugar

3 eggs

3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup (2 sticks) butter melted

1 cup coarsely crushed graham

crackers or pecans

1/2 cup toffee bits (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Coat a 9×13 baking pan with nonstick spray and set aside.

3. In a large bowl combine the pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice. Stir to combine and pour into your prepared pan or crockpot

4. Sprinkle the entire box of cake mix on top, followed by your nuts or graham crackers and toffee chips.

5. Pour your melted butter evenly on top. 6. Bake for 45-50 minutes until center is set and edges are lightly browned 7. Crockpot- 2 hours-high or 4 hours – low 8. Serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream, ice cream or salted caramel sauce.

Salted Caramel Sauce:

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 tbsp vanilla extract

1/2 to 1 tsp salt (to taste)

1. In a medium to large saucier pan, combine the granulated sugar and water. Cook over medium-low heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the butter and let it melt.

2. Over medium heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Stop whisking and don’t whisk at all during this part to help avoid crystallization. Allow to boil until the mixture turns a deep golden copper color, about 10-15 minutes, maybe longer depending on your stove. Keep an eye on it, but do not stir. If needed, you can occasionally tip the pan from side to side to help things cook evenly.

3. Remove the pan from the heat and immediately add in the heavy whipping cream in a slow, steady stream. The caramel will bubbly up quite a bit, so be careful with this step. Whisk quickly and well as you add cream, whisk until well combined.

4. Add the vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and whisk to combine. Taste. Add additional salt to your desired saltiness.

5. Allow the caramel sauce to cool. It will be fairly thin but will thicken as it cools. Store it in the refrigerator (up to two weeks.)

