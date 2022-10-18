Buffalo Style Cauliflower? Tailgate with Angry Ale’s this football season

Try this Buffalo Cauliflower recipe this football season Choose your favorite sauce to coat the cauliflower.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The big game wouldn’t be the same without a little tailgating! Angry Ale’s is a neighborhood restaurant that helps make food prep easier. Order online and pick up your food on the way to the game or anywhere.

Charlotte has repeatedly voted Angry Ale’s patios as one of the best in town. The patio seats 150 people with seven large outdoor TVs and a bar. The area is dog friendly as well with a dog menu.

Angry Ale’s buffalo cauliflower is a crowd favorite! Here are the ingredients and directions so that you can make your own:

Ingredients:

fresh chopped cauliflower

bread crumbs

your choice of sauce (buffalo, honey hot, or sweet Thai) with a side of ranch

Directions:

· Chop Cauliflower Florets into small bite-size pieces

· Lightly bread the cauliflower: Dip in buttermilk, and then coat with seasoned flour or pankoa

· Cook-coated florets in hot oil. Remove from the fryer and drain.

· Toss in a buffalo sauce, then sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Enjoy!

