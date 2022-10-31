Making Halloween cake pops with Kupcake Kouture Want a great dessert for Halloween that tastes delicious? Today in the QC Kitchen, we learned to make cake pops.

Cake pops are a fun and portable way to enjoy a classic cake. Shannon King of Kupkae Kouture Charlotte joined QC@3.

RECIPE:

Cake Mix (store bought is fine)

3 eggs

Cream cheese

½ cup oil

Vanilla Icing

Chocolate Candy melts

Sprinkles/Decor

Lollipop sticks

Prepare cake mix using instructions on the box

Use a food processor to grind the cake

Add 1 tea-tablespoon (depending on the amount of cake)

Grind until binded

Roll into ball

Refrigerate for approximately 30mins

Dip into melted candy melts

Decorate

The store is located at 8125 Old Concord Rd. Ste. C (enter from the parking lot entrance). There is a cool grass photo wall for SWEET selfies. Starting Sat. Nov. 5th, Kake Kouture will begin accepting orders on DoorDash for delivery or pickup.

