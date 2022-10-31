Making Halloween cake pops with Kupcake Kouture

Making Halloween cake pops with Kupcake Kouture Want a great dessert for Halloween that tastes delicious? Today in the QC Kitchen, we learned to make cake pops.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want a great dessert for Halloween that tastes delicious? Today in the QC Kitchen, we learned to make cake pops.

Cake pops are a fun and portable way to enjoy a classic cake. Shannon King of Kupkae Kouture Charlotte joined QC@3.

Kake Pops are a deliciously fun way to eat cake on a stick.

RECIPE:

  • Cake Mix (store bought is fine)
  • 3 eggs
  • Cream cheese
  • ½ cup oil
  • Vanilla Icing
  • Chocolate Candy melts
  • Sprinkles/Decor
  • Lollipop sticks
  • Prepare cake mix using instructions on the box
  • Use a food processor to grind the cake
  • Add 1 tea-tablespoon (depending on the amount of cake)
  • Grind until binded
  • Roll into ball
  • Refrigerate for approximately 30mins
  • Dip into melted candy melts
  • Decorate

The store is located at 8125 Old Concord Rd. Ste. C (enter from the parking lot entrance). There is a cool grass photo wall for SWEET selfies. Starting Sat. Nov. 5th, Kake Kouture will begin accepting orders on DoorDash for delivery or pickup.

Also Read: Creating spooky Halloween hairstyles for your costume

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3QC Kitchen
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.