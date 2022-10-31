Making Halloween cake pops with Kupcake Kouture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want a great dessert for Halloween that tastes delicious? Today in the QC Kitchen, we learned to make cake pops.
Cake pops are a fun and portable way to enjoy a classic cake. Shannon King of Kupkae Kouture Charlotte joined QC@3.
Kake Pops are a deliciously fun way to eat cake on a stick.
RECIPE:
- Cake Mix (store bought is fine)
- 3 eggs
- Cream cheese
- ½ cup oil
- Vanilla Icing
- Chocolate Candy melts
- Sprinkles/Decor
- Lollipop sticks
- Prepare cake mix using instructions on the box
- Use a food processor to grind the cake
- Add 1 tea-tablespoon (depending on the amount of cake)
- Grind until binded
- Roll into ball
- Refrigerate for approximately 30mins
- Dip into melted candy melts
- Decorate
The store is located at 8125 Old Concord Rd. Ste. C (enter from the parking lot entrance). There is a cool grass photo wall for SWEET selfies. Starting Sat. Nov. 5th, Kake Kouture will begin accepting orders on DoorDash for delivery or pickup.
Also Read: Creating spooky Halloween hairstyles for your costume
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.