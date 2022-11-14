Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall makes cherry JELL-O salad

It was one of Bekah’s favorites! Here’s how you can make it at home!

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For this latest WBTV Family Recipes segment, meteorologist Bekah Birdsall is whipping up a tasty treat that her great-grandmother, Betty, used to make when Bekah was a kid.

It’s a cherry JELL-O salad, and it was one of Bekah’s favorites! Here’s how you can make it at home!

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of cherries
  • 1 large package of cherry JELL-O (6oz)
  • ¼ pkg of Philadelphia cream cheese
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions:

  • Drain juice from the cherry can. Set cherries aside
  • Add juice and three cups of water to a pot and boil
  • Stir mixture over the package of JELL-O in a large bowl and let it sit
  • Cut small holes in the cherries and stuff with cream cheese
  • Place stuffed cherries in a shallow dish. Pour JELL-O mixture over the cherries
  • Add pecans or desired toppings to the top and let it sit

