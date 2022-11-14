Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall makes cherry JELL-O salad It was one of Bekah’s favorites! Here’s how you can make it at home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For this latest WBTV Family Recipes segment, meteorologist Bekah Birdsall is whipping up a tasty treat that her great-grandmother, Betty, used to make when Bekah was a kid.

WBTV Family Recipes is back! Our own @WeatherBBird made her great grandma Betty's Cherry @JELLO Salad!

Ingredients:

1 can of cherries

1 large package of cherry JELL-O (6oz)

¼ pkg of Philadelphia cream cheese

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions:

Drain juice from the cherry can. Set cherries aside

Add juice and three cups of water to a pot and boil

Stir mixture over the package of JELL-O in a large bowl and let it sit

Cut small holes in the cherries and stuff with cream cheese

Place stuffed cherries in a shallow dish. Pour JELL-O mixture over the cherries

Add pecans or desired toppings to the top and let it sit

