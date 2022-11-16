Decadent! Here’s how to make a gooey chocolate chip cookie pie

Gooey chocolate chip cookie pie recipe The owner and pastry chef at Honeybear Bake Shop is showing us how to make this decadent dessert. (Source: Honeybear Bake Shop)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - All you need to know are those five words in the headline!

Hannah Neville, the owner and pastry chef at Honeybear Bake Shop, has this gooey chocolate chip cookie pie on the boutique’s Thanksgiving pre-order menu.

Pre-ordering for Thanksgiving ends Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 a.m. and pickup is Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you’d like to test your baking skills for the holidays, here’s how you can make the gooey chocolate chip cookie pie at home!

Pie Crust:

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

4 tablespoons ice water

Instructions:

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment combine flour, salt, and cold cubed butter. Mix on low speed until butter forms into pea-sized pieces. Add ice water and combine until the crust comes together

Flatten dough into a disk and cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to two days

Roll pie crust into a circle and place into a 9″ pie pan. Crimp the edges of the pie crust and pierce the pie dough with a fork. Place into the refrigerator until blind bake

Pre-heat the oven to 350F

Blind bake the crust with pie weights for 10 minutes until golden. Set aside until custard is ready

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated white sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla paste

2 large eggs

2.5 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1.5 teaspoon salt

2 cups mini semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment combine butter, brown sugar, and sugar for three to four minutes until light and fluffy

Add one egg at a time scraping down the bowl in between each addition. Add the vanilla extract

Add the flour, baking soda and salt and mix until combined, scraping the bowl in between additions. Add the chocolate chips to finish the dough

Scoop with a 2-ounce blue scoop and set aside

Custard Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese

4 ounces butter, browned

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 pound powdered sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

Instructions:

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment mix cream cheese until smooth and no lumps. This may take five to 10 minutes. It helps if you use room-temperature cream cheese

Once the cream cheese is smooth, slowly add the brown butter, brown sugar, and powdered sugar and mix until combined. Add both the whole egg and egg yolk and mix until combined

Assembly/Baking:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F

In the pre-baked pie crust, spread half the custard mixture and spread across the bottom. Crumble three chocolate chip cookie dough balls on top of the custard. Top with remaining custard and two more crumbled cookie dough balls

Bake for one hour

Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

