WBTV Family Recipes: Cam Gaskins’ Chicken Tetrazzini

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On QC@3, WBTV sports reporter Cam Gaskins shows us how to make his family special Chicken Tetrazzini!

Here are the ingredients for how to make this delicious dish.

In saucepan:

· boil one cup of water with two chicken cubes

· add one stick of butter

· add teaspoon of pepper and teaspoon of sage

· add three cans cream of chicken soup

· add cooked/cubed chicken (about 4-6 breasts that have been filleted or about three full breasts)

· add 12- 16 oz of sour cream

· stir all of this over medium heat until mixed well

Cook one box of pasta 16 oz (thin spaghetti or regular spaghetti noodles)

In a 9x13 glass dish (spray with cooking oil) layer one layer first of half the noodles, then half of the sauce, then noodles and then rest of sauce.

Top with grated parmesan cheese (I use one-two cups)

Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered for 45 mins

Also Read: Making pita fritta with pastry chef of Angeline’s in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.