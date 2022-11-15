Making pita fritta with pastry chef at Angeline’s, Merchant & Trade

Pita Fritta for QC Morning Chef Catie Van Slyke shows us how to make pita frittas, an Italian fried dough. (Source: Chef Catie Van Slyke)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ever tried pita fritta?

It’s an Italian fried dough that is covered in sugar. The phrase “pita fritta” can mean a variety of different things depending on the region of Italy you are in.

Chef Catie Van Slyke, who is the pastry chef at Angeline’s and Merchant & Trade, remembers her grandfather using pizza dough for the base of his pita frittas and the fry them.

Her family would make them on Christmas Eve morning and then deliver the delicious doughnuts to friends and family to enjoy.

Chef Slyke dropped by the QC Kitchen to give us her take on this holiday treat.

Ingredients:

5 cups bread flour

1 package yeast

2 cups water, 85 degrees F

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

Directions:

In a mixer with a dough hook, mix all ingredients on medium speed until the dough forms a smooth ball and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Remove from mixing bowl and place in a greased bowl

Cover the dough with plastic wrap or a damp towel. Let dough rest at room temperature until doubled in size, approximately 1 hour (or let rest overnight in fridge). Meanwhile, heat your oil to 350 degrees F

Once dough is proofed, section off small pieces about two tablespoons in size and shape

Gently poke your finger through the center of the dough, trying to keep the shape round

Fry the dough on each side until golden brown, about two minutes

Remove from oil and drain off any excess

Toss the dough in powdered sugar and enjoy

