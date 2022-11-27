Got Thanksgiving leftovers? Learn to keep food fresher for longer

Got Thanksgiving leftovers? Learn to keep food fresh for longer A professor from Johnson and Wales came by to offer some advice on how to store leftovers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving has come and gone, and if you’re like most people, you probably have lots of food leftover.

Instead of letting it go to waste, Don Brizes, an associate professor at the College of Food and Technology at Johnson and Wales, has some advice that can help keep food fresher for longer.

Using small, shallow containers can help cool food faster, increasing the amount of time it can be stored.

Freezing food keeps it safe indefinitely, but Brizes says that over time, the quality of the food will decrease once it is frozen.

The types of dishes, density of food and reheating method can also impact how tasty leftovers will be.

