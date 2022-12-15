How to make perfect food gifts for the holidays

Christmas food gifts Yvette Kearns, The Petite Cook Charlotte, showed us how to make some delicious food gifts. (Source: Yvette Kerns, Petite Cook Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Still on the hunt for that perfect Christmas present? Why not give food gifts?

Yvette Kearns, The Petite Cook Charlotte, shared a few recipes for some perfect holiday food gifts.

Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar

Ingredients:

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 cup packed light brown sugar

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients except for the brown sugar. Use a whisk to combine

Pour in half of the flour mixture into the one-quart mason jar. Use a small measuring cup to pack the mixture down as much as possible. The full content of the ingredients will only fit in the jar if it is packed well

Next, add half of the brown sugar and again – pressing and packing down the brown sugar as much as possible

Place remaining flour mixture in the jar and pack down, adding the remaining half of the brown sugar. Pack again before placing lid tightly onto jar

NEXT: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. While oven is warming pour the ingredients from the jar into a bowl and mix well. Add 1/2 cup softened butter, one egg, and 3/4 cup molasses. Mix well and place dough in the refrigerator for one hour

Roll out the dough onto a floured surface. Roll out the dough with rolling pin and cut dough with cookie cutters of your choice. Bake on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove cookies from the oven, let them cool and enjoy! They can be enjoyed with Grandma Pauline’s Russian Christmas Tea.

Grandma Pauline’s Russian Christmas Tea

Ingredients:

1 20 oz Tang drink mix

2/3 cup sweetened instant tea

1/4 cup sweetened lemonade mix

1 ½ to 2 teaspoons of cinnamon (if you love cinnamon add more!!)

1 teaspoon of powdered cloves

Instructions:

Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl and place into a one-quart container

To make a cup of tea, use two tablespoons of mix to eight ounces of hot water, stir and enjoy. Garnish with a fresh orange slice and a sprinkle of cinnamon

