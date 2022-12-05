Chef Anthony Denning makes fried Brussels sprouts with black coffee jam He was featured on the “More Cheese Please” episode of Food Network’s “Chopped.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He was featured on the “More Cheese Please” episode of Food Network’s “Chopped,” and now Chef Anthony Denning with Another Food Truck!? is showing us how to make fried Brussels with black coffee jam and garlic aioli.

Jam ingredients:

2.5 pounds bacon

5 onions - julienne slice

1.5 cups of brown sugar

4.5 cups of water

1.5 cups of brewed coffee

3 Tbsp lime juice

3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Instructions:

Crisp bacon

Add julienne onions and cook for about five minutes

Add all liquid ingredients and then sugar - simmer until the sauce becomes thick and syrupy

Add more sugar as needed if you would like it sweeter

Fry Brussels sprouts until golden brown

Toss with salt and red pepper flakes

Add as much jam as you would like and finish with garlic aioli (store-bought is fine; our recipe is a secret)

