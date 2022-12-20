These overnight sticky buns are perfect for the holidays!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nothing could be easier and sweeter for mom than these overnight sticky buns that are ready to pop in the oven on Christmas morning!
Chef Jill Aker-Ray has the recipe for these delectable holiday treats!
Ingredients:
- 18 frozen dough rolls (Rhodes are easy to find)
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Dash of salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 T pure maple syrup (optional)
- 1 cup pecans or favorite nuts
- Cooking spray
Instructions:
- Makes one batch in a large Bundt pan or two batches of nine-inch round pie plates
- Spray Bundt or two pie plates generously with cooking spray
- Place frozen rolls into pan(s)
- Melt butter in the microwave in a large Pyrex measuring cup. Add brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and maple syrup/chopped nuts (if using)
- Mix thoroughly
- Pour the mixture evenly over frozen rolls in pan(s)
- Cover the pan(s) with plastic wrap lightly. Set in a warm/draft-free place on the counter or use bread proof function in the oven for six to eight hours to rise
- (Go to bed and set the coffee) Be prepared for a sweet, gooey holiday morning treat
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and place pan(s) in the oven for 15 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through
- Allow sticky buns to rest in the pan for five minutes. Then invert it into a large plate and enjoy
