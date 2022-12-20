These overnight sticky buns are perfect for the holidays! Nothing could be easier and sweeter for mom than these overnight sticky buns that are ready to pop in the oven on Christmas morning!

Chef Jill Aker-Ray has the recipe for these delectable holiday treats!

Ingredients:

18 frozen dough rolls (Rhodes are easy to find)

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dash of salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 T pure maple syrup (optional)

1 cup pecans or favorite nuts

Cooking spray

Instructions:

Makes one batch in a large Bundt pan or two batches of nine-inch round pie plates

Spray Bundt or two pie plates generously with cooking spray

Place frozen rolls into pan(s)

Melt butter in the microwave in a large Pyrex measuring cup. Add brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and maple syrup/chopped nuts (if using)

Mix thoroughly

Pour the mixture evenly over frozen rolls in pan(s)

Cover the pan(s) with plastic wrap lightly. Set in a warm/draft-free place on the counter or use bread proof function in the oven for six to eight hours to rise

(Go to bed and set the coffee) Be prepared for a sweet, gooey holiday morning treat

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and place pan(s) in the oven for 15 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through

Allow sticky buns to rest in the pan for five minutes. Then invert it into a large plate and enjoy

