Learning about the 'Chefs for Seniors' personal chef service Sometimes you just don't feel like cooking a full meal or going to the store to purchase groceries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As people get older, it can sometimes be difficult to cook and prepare daily meals. Fortunately, there’s a personal chef service that can ease that burden.

Jeff Stackhouse, a chef and owner of Chefs for Seniors in Rock Hill, joined the show to talk more about the service, as well as whip up a delicious turkey sweet potato shepherd’s pie.

Chefs for Seniors serves meals across the country, preparing home-cooked dishes right in the comfort and safety of your own kitchen.

The service goes beyond serving just seniors, and is perfect for families with busy schedules.

To learn more about the unique meal-delivery service, watch our conversation above.

