Making cold coco with Stroke In Charlotte putt-putt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re still feeling some of the winter chill outside and what better way to beat the cold than to head inside and play some putt-putt in a Winter Wonderland?
Stroke in Charlotte is celebrating the cold weather with a fun mini golf course and winter drinks.
Here to show us one of the sips is Scott Gadd, owner and CFO.
As an Urban Golf Club, Stroke in Charlotte are a whimsical mix of country club and speakeasy. Its hand built, indoor 9-hole golf course includes unique obstacles, water features, and never-before-seen hole designs.
Gadd shows QC@3 how to make Augusta Gloop, which is a boozy peppermint cold coco.
- Peppermint bark
- Rumchata
- Pickers vodka
- Coco oat cordial
