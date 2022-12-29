Making cold coco with Stroke In Charlotte putt-putt Stroke in Charlotte is celebrating the cold weather with a fun mini golf course and winter drinks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re still feeling some of the winter chill outside and what better way to beat the cold than to head inside and play some putt-putt in a Winter Wonderland?

Stroke in Charlotte is celebrating the cold weather with a fun mini golf course and winter drinks.

Here to show us one of the sips is Scott Gadd, owner and CFO.

As an Urban Golf Club, Stroke in Charlotte are a whimsical mix of country club and speakeasy. ﻿Its hand built, indoor 9-hole golf course includes unique obstacles, water features, and never-before-seen hole designs.

Gadd shows QC@3 how to make Augusta Gloop, which is a boozy peppermint cold coco.

Peppermint bark

Rumchata

Pickers vodka

Coco oat cordial

