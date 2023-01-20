Golden Owl Tavern one of over 90 restaurants participating in ‘Queen’s Feast’ Restaurant week is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Restaurant week is here!

Queen’s Feast officially kicks off Friday. More than 90 restaurants in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are taking part this time around.

Menu prices range from $30 to $45 per person and reservations are highly recommended.

Queen’s Feast runs through Jan. 29 and one of the restaurants taking part is the Golden Owl Tavern up in University City.

Executive chef Andres Prussing dropped by the QC Kitchen to make their grilled “Forever Oceans Kampachi,” which is on the restaurant week menu.

You may also like: ‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.