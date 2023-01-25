Making a classic whiskey drink on National Irish Coffee Day Wednesday is National Irish Coffee Day and here with a twist on the classic whiskey drink is Rusty Olson, manager of the Market Bar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An excellent way to turn the day around can always be with a hot drink and a little caffeine.

Wednesday is National Irish Coffee Day and here with a twist on the classic whiskey drink is Rusty Olson, manager of the Market Bar.

This classic is prized for its ability to warm you inside and out. Invented in Ireland and popularized in San Francisco, its appeal is worldwide.

Market Bar is a first-of-its-kind food hall in the historic Gibson Mill in Concord.

Here are the ingredients for this drink:

Demera Sugar (Sugar in the Raw) Syrup .75 oz

4-6 oz strong hot Defined coffee

1.5oz Tillamore Dew Irish Whiskey

1-2 oz frothy cream

Fresh nutmeg

Brown butter syrup for the sweetener and whiskey-infused whipped cream

