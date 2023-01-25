Hoppy recipes! Here’s some great ways to cook with beer

Here’s some great ways to cook with beer It can be used in so many different recipes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It can be used in so many different recipes.

However, if you’re not used to cooking with beer or you don’t even drink it that much and don’t really know a lot about it, it can be a little intimidating.

Well, not anymore!

Chef Tim Schafer was in the QC Kitchen to show us some great ways to cook with beer.

Making lamb meatballs and tzatziki sauce with just a little touch of beer! Thanks, Brew Chef! Download the FREE QC Kitchen app from your app store to see the segment and get the recipe! pic.twitter.com/XfKYPvZ0Il — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 25, 2023

His first recipe is dark ale-enhanced lamb and feta meatballs.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground lamb

1 Tablespoon garlic, chopped

½ onion (1/2 cup), minced

1 stalk celery (1/4 cup), minced

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup lager beer, cold

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon Tabasco

Rosemary, chopped

Oregano, chopped

Mint, chopped

Parsley, chopped

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 teaspoons The Brew Chef’s Black Garlic Hopzalt*

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Directions:

In a mixer or by hand blend all the ingredients, thoroughly incorporating the panko last

Using a 1-ounce scoop, portion out the lamb mixture

Roll out the meatballs and place them on a parchment-lined baking tray

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes until meatballs are 165 degrees

Serve hot with tzatziki sauce

As for that tzatziki sauce, Chef Tim showed us how to make it with a splash of blond ale.

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, grated and squeezed

1 Tablespoon garlic (3-4 cloves), minced

½ small onion (1/2 cup), minced

1 Tablespoon fresh dill, lightly chopped

1 Tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, lightly chopped

16 ounces Greek yogurt

1 lemon, squeezed

2 ounces of golden ale

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon The Brew Chef’s Black Garlic Hopzalt*

Cracked black pepper to taste

Directions:

Squeeze the cucumber to remove any excess liquid

Thoroughly blend all the ingredients together.

Serve or chill overnight for flavors to blend.

Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight to let the flavors blend. Stir before serving

You may also like: Making a peanut butter shake for National Peanut Butter Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.