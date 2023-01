How to make ice cream for breakfast! What’s better than eating ice cream and how about eating Ice Cream for breakfast??

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What’s better than eating ice cream and how about eating Ice Cream for breakfast??

This Saturday, ice cream shops are saying to keep your pajamas on and get ready to dine on some ice cream and breakfast foods to celebrate National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast day.

Kristen Stewart of Urban Sweets joined QC@3 to show us how to make a cereal milkshake.

Also Read: Making a classic whiskey drink on National Irish Coffee Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.