Hungry? Make a surf n' turf taco with Velvet Taco The taco features grilled flank steak, seared shrimp, crispy potatoes, tomato aioli, arugula salad and chimichurri on a flour tortilla.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City is no stranger to taco shops, so we had one of the city’s most popular ones come by the QC Kitchen to whip up a signature dish.

Ellen Hester of Velvet Taco came by to make us a ‘Surf n’ Turf’ taco, which features grilled flank steak, seared shrimp, crispy potatoes, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula salad and chimichurri on a flour tortilla.

The Surf n’ Turf is currently the restaurant’s weekly taco feature.

Velvet Taco has three locations in the Charlotte area, one in South End, another on Park Road, and a third one inside Optimist Hall.

Related: Discussing the Taco Takeover in South End

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.