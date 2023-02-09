Making Midwest-style pizza with The Crust Pizza The world’s first pizzeria is believed to be a restaurant in Naples that was established in 1738.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you like just plain cheese or you want every topping imaginable, Thursday is National Pizza Day!

It’s believed that Lombardi’s in New York, established in 1905, is the first pizzeria here in the United States.

Of course, toppings is always a big debate, but here’s another debate; what’s the best style?

Do you like the thin, giant New York style slices? Maybe you’re a fan of the deep-dish Chicago pizza with the sauce on top or the rectangle Detroit style?

But have you thought about Midwest style?

This style of pizza is characterized by a thin, crispy, and crunchy crust, edge-to-edge sauce, cheese, and toppings, and a “tavern” or “party” cut by which the pizza is cut into many manageable and shareable square or rectangle pieces.

Alek Kanellopoulus with The Crust Pizza, which just opened here in Charlotte, stopped by the QC Kitchen to make some pizza!

