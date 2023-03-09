Making easy spring salads If you’re looking forward to the change in the seasons, we have the perfect way for you to get into the mood with some tasty dishes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve enjoyed a few spring-like days this week.

You might know her as the Petite Cook Charlotte. Chef Yvette Kerns was in the QC Kitchen with her new business partner, chef Mitzi Jackson.

They showed us how to make two delicious spring salads. Here’s everything you need to make them at home!

Spring Vegetable Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

8-ounce box orzo

1 bunch of blanched asparagus tips

1 cup blanched and cut green beans

1 pint grape tomatoes halved

1 finely diced yellow pepper

1/4 cup finely diced red onion

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

Prepare orzo per package directions. Rinse with cold water and let drain in a colander for 10 minutes. Mix all chopped and diced vegetables and add orzo, gently tossing together.

For the Goat Cheese Lemon Vinaigrette:

Juice of one lemon

4 ounces of crumbled goat cheese

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pinch of garlic powder

Pepper to taste

Salt to taste

It can be served at room temperature or chilled.

Ultimate Mexican Spring Salad

Ingredients:

Corn on the cob

1 cup of romaine lettuce chopped romaine lettuce

1red bell pepper

6 grape tomatoes. Please use grape or cherry tomatoes because they have the best texture

1/2 cucumber, peeled and diced

1/2 diced red onion

1 can of black beans drained and rinsed

1 fresh avocado, sliced

1/2 cup Pepper Jack cheese

Fresh cilantro sprigs

Jalapeño (optional)

Cilantro Lime Dressing Ingredients:

Large bunch fresh cilantro

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove

Juice of 2 limes

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

