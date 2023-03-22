Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar introduces tasty new milkshakes The SouthPark restaurant launched its new lineup of shakes on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new milkshake is coming to town courtesy of Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar.

The SouthPark restaurant launched its new lineup of shakes on Monday, and came into the QC Kitchen to show them off and give us their recipes.

Chef Eko Maryanto whipped up Cowfish’s Lemon-Meringue Pie milkshake, as well as the Bedrock Blast shake.

You can find the recipes for both below:

Lemon-Meringue Pie Milkshake:

Ingredients:

4 oz. of lemon pie



8 oz. of vanilla ice cream



2 oz. of milk



12 egg whites (no yolks)



2 tsp. cream of tartar



1 cup of sugar

Directions:

Combine whites and tartar in kitchen aid bowl



Whip on high until almost stiff peaks, turn off



Sprinkle in sugar



Turn back on high to stiff peaks and place in a piping bag

Bedrock Blast Milkshake:

Ingredients:

8 oz. of vanilla ice cream



3 oz. of milk



2 oz. of Fruity Pebbles

Directions:

Blend



Rim the tall glass with white frosting and sprinkles with Fruity Pebbles



Top the shake with whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles

Also Read: Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.