Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar introduces tasty new milkshakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new milkshake is coming to town courtesy of Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar.
The SouthPark restaurant launched its new lineup of shakes on Monday, and came into the QC Kitchen to show them off and give us their recipes.
Chef Eko Maryanto whipped up Cowfish’s Lemon-Meringue Pie milkshake, as well as the Bedrock Blast shake.
You can find the recipes for both below:
Lemon-Meringue Pie Milkshake:
- Ingredients:
- 4 oz. of lemon pie
- 8 oz. of vanilla ice cream
- 2 oz. of milk
- 12 egg whites (no yolks)
- 2 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 cup of sugar
- Directions:
- Combine whites and tartar in kitchen aid bowl
- Whip on high until almost stiff peaks, turn off
- Sprinkle in sugar
- Turn back on high to stiff peaks and place in a piping bag
Bedrock Blast Milkshake:
- Ingredients:
- 8 oz. of vanilla ice cream
- 3 oz. of milk
- 2 oz. of Fruity Pebbles
- Directions:
- Blend
- Rim the tall glass with white frosting and sprinkles with Fruity Pebbles
- Top the shake with whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles
