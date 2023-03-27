Charlotte Wine and Food Week returns for 35th year Charlotte Food and Wine Week runs April 18 through April 23.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s fundraising with friends and family over good food and wine.

For the 35th year, the Charlotte Wine and Food Week is returning this spring, running from April 18 through April 23.

Attendees can indulge in decadent food and wine pairings from around the world, all while raising money to help the children of Charlotte.

Watch the video above, as Lauren Deese, executive director of Charlotte Wine and Food Week, told us what we can expect from the 2023 edition.

