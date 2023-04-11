Top neighborhood chefs will battle to be Charlotte StrEATs Festival champion This weekend, local chefs will go head-to-head in a cook-off to win the title of the StrEATs Neighborhood Champion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend, local chefs will go head-to-head in a cook-off to win the title of the StrEATs Neighborhood Champion.

Each chef is tasked with making a dish that best represents their neighborhood, with Plaza Midwood, Third Ward and Uptown being just a few around Charlotte.

The final four will go on to cook their dishes live at the championship round of Charlotte StrEATs Festival on Sunday, April 16, at Gateway Village, located at 900 W. Trade St., in Charlotte. It will be emceed by Food Network star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Here to give us all the details before the final cook-off is Kristen Wile of Unpretentious Palate and co-founder.

Making last year's Charlotte StrEATs winning dish Last year's Charlotte StrEATs winner recreated his award-winning dish.

You may also like: Owners reveal why ‘Habit Burger Grill’ is habit-forming

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.