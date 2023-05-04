Making Creamy Halibut Crostini with Heart and Soul Personal Chef Service The dish is a nod to coastal Carolina’s beloved seafood dip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Lisa Brooks, Executive Chef and Owner of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service dropped by the QC Life Studio to show you how to make a delicious seafood dip.

The dip is a nod to coastal Carolina’s beloved seafood dip! Instead of the typical crab or shrimp, we use halibut but an elevated and brighter flavor. This dip is an unexpected treat as an hors d’oeuvre or as part of a crostini board.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb cooked halibut, cut up or shredded

3 Tbsp butter

4 clove garlic, minced

1 c mayonnaise

1 c sour cream

1 c parmesan cheese, shredded

1 Tbsp dill (dried or fresh)

1 Tbsp pickled jalapeno, diced

2 Tbsp pickled jalapeno juice Butter and Panko for topping

INSTRUCTIONS:

Skin and cut halibut into 1 1/2″ pieces. Saute in 3 TBSP of butter and 4 cloves of minced garlic. Remove from stove and allow to cool, then shred or flake. Mix the sour cream, mayo, cheese, dill, jalapeno, and jalapeno juice together. Add the shredded halibut and stir well to mix together. Top crostini and sprinkle with buttered panko.

Bake in 375° oven until browned and bubbly

Websites: Chef Lisa Brooks, Heart & Soul and Mattie’s Front Porch

Instagram: @heartsoulchef, @ChefLisaBrooks, and @MattiesFrontPorch

