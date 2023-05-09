Making the Queen Charlotte roll with Tora Sushi You might remember Rocket Pizza, which was off West Morehead Street. Now, the corner spot is getting a new tenant - Tora Sushi.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are constantly new food places popping up around the QC.

You might remember Rocket Pizza, which was off West Morehead Street. Now, the corner spot is getting a new tenant - Tora Sushi.

The eatery is expected to bring a relaxed modern vibe.

Before Tora Sushi opens its doors to the public, they joined us in the QC Kitchen to teach us about the Queen Charlotte roll.

