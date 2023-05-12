Celebrating International Hummus Day with Yafo Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Yafo Kitchen is a fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept, Yafo Kitchen holds the same high culinary standards and approachable price points Charlotte food enthusiasts have come to expect from Frank Scibelli’s other restaurants.

Saturday, May 13, marks International Hummus Day and here at QC Life Chef Shai Fargian of Yafo Kitchen stopped by to show you how to do it.

The first YAFO opened in 2016, filling a long-standing void in local Mediterranean street food. The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices.

The experience features vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options, hormone-free selections, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made from organic chickpeas and homemade items like pickled vegetables and hot mezze sides.

Israeli-born Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens after stints as a chef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene.

YAFO Kitchen Hummus

Yields about 2 quarts

Chickpea Prep

1 quart dry chickpeas

1T + 2 tsp baking soda

Cover with water (around 3 quarts) and soak overnight with 1 tablespoon of baking soda. Strain chickpeas and add to a pot with fresh water and 2 tsp of baking soda. Bring to a boil. Skim shells from the boiling water. Once shells are removed, reduce to a low boil and cook until chickpeas are very soft (about 2 hours). Strain chickpeas and cool down to room temperature.

Hummus Recipe

7 cups chickpeas, cooked

1 cup tahini

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon cumin

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup water

Add tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and chickpeas to a food processor and blend. While blending, add water until mixture reaches desired texture. Add salt and cumin to taste.

SOCIALS:

Website: https://yafokitchen.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yafokitchen/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YafoKitchen

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yafokitchen

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.