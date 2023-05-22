NASCAR legend opens up a new restaurant

Michael Waltrip is shifting from racer to restauranteur.

By WBTV Web Staff

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - Michael Waltrip has two Daytona 500 wins to his name, is a commentator for NASCAR, and even owns his own racing team.

But the latest move for the longtime driver? That would be the Michael Waltrip Taproom.

After Waltrip founded a brewing company back in 2020, he and his business partners decided to expand into the world of restaurants. A few years later, the taproom is here and comes just in time for race weeks.

We visited the taproom to get a tour from Waltrip and talk about his vision for the restaurant.

