Start the week off sweetly with air fried s’more cookies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cookies and s’mores are already fantastic on their own. But combining the two? That’s a (literal) recipe for an amazing treat.
Luckily, we have that recipe, so there’s no need to stress about deciding between these iconic sweets anymore.
If you have an air fryer at home, all you need is four ingredients to whip up a batch of these delicious desserts in a matter of minutes.
We’re sure once you have one, you’ll want s’more. So here’s the step-by-step method to make some for yourself!
Ingredients:
- Graham crackers
- Chocolate bars
- Marshmallows
- Refrigerated cookie dough
Instructions:
- Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees
- Place graham cracker, chocolate bar and marshmallow on foil or parchment paper
- Smoosh two pieces of refrigerated cookie dough together, flatten and place over the marshmallows
- Put in air fryer for 8 minutes
- Check cookies for doneness, put back in for a couple of minutes if you want the cookie cooked more
