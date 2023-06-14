Taking in the summer with seasonal cocktails QC Morning: 9:30-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, there are few better ways to spend your downtime than with a tasty drink in hand.

And seeing as June marks both National Iced Tea and National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month, we decided to take those items and give them a 21+ twist.

Russ Johnson, a mixologist at The Public House, joined us in the QC Studio to show us a handful of cocktail recipes that are refreshing as they are buzzy.

Here’s how you can make them at home!

Arnold Palmer

Mr. Palmer was drinking his signature half and half when the drink started to gain notoriety and has been a popular drink since! It’s a simple half and half blend of Unsweet tea and lemonade!

John Daly

2oz Vodka (citrus flavored preferred)

4oz Unsweet tea

4oz Lemonade

Stir ingredients in a glass filled with ice and enjoy

Aren’t You A Peach

2oz Peach-infused bourbon or whiskey (maybe more - depending on the day you’ve had)

4oz Unsweet tea

Combine ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Add a slice of fresh peach for garnish and enjoy

It Takes Two to Mango

2 oz Reposado Tequila

3oz Mango juice

3oz Unsweet tea

Add all ingredients together into a glass filled with ice. Stir. Enjoy with some frozen mango cubes

Gunpowder Gimlet

2 oz gunpowder / floral gin

3 oz Green tea

2 oz Lemon

Splash of watermelon juice

Rim the glass with combo salt/sugar/matcha combo (equal parts). Combine gin, tea, lemon, and watermelon in an ice-filled mixing tin. Shake. Strain into a rimmed coup glass. Add a slice of watermelon for garnish. Serve chilled

The Last Straw

2oz Spiced rum infused with strawberries

3 oz Tea

2oz Lemonade

Splash of club soda

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.