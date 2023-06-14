Taking in the summer with seasonal cocktails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, there are few better ways to spend your downtime than with a tasty drink in hand.
And seeing as June marks both National Iced Tea and National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month, we decided to take those items and give them a 21+ twist.
Russ Johnson, a mixologist at The Public House, joined us in the QC Studio to show us a handful of cocktail recipes that are refreshing as they are buzzy.
Here’s how you can make them at home!
Arnold Palmer
- Mr. Palmer was drinking his signature half and half when the drink started to gain notoriety and has been a popular drink since! It’s a simple half and half blend of Unsweet tea and lemonade!
John Daly
- 2oz Vodka (citrus flavored preferred)
- 4oz Unsweet tea
- 4oz Lemonade
- Stir ingredients in a glass filled with ice and enjoy
Aren’t You A Peach
- 2oz Peach-infused bourbon or whiskey (maybe more - depending on the day you’ve had)
- 4oz Unsweet tea
- Combine ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Add a slice of fresh peach for garnish and enjoy
It Takes Two to Mango
- 2 oz Reposado Tequila
- 3oz Mango juice
- 3oz Unsweet tea
- Add all ingredients together into a glass filled with ice. Stir. Enjoy with some frozen mango cubes
Gunpowder Gimlet
- 2 oz gunpowder / floral gin
- 3 oz Green tea
- 2 oz Lemon
- Splash of watermelon juice
- Rim the glass with combo salt/sugar/matcha combo (equal parts). Combine gin, tea, lemon, and watermelon in an ice-filled mixing tin. Shake. Strain into a rimmed coup glass. Add a slice of watermelon for garnish. Serve chilled
The Last Straw
- 2oz Spiced rum infused with strawberries
- 3 oz Tea
- 2oz Lemonade
- Splash of club soda
