Taking in the summer with seasonal cocktails

Mixologist Russ Johnson joined us in the QC Studio to show us a handful of cocktail recipes that are refreshing as they are buzzy.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, there are few better ways to spend your downtime than with a tasty drink in hand.

And seeing as June marks both National Iced Tea and National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month, we decided to take those items and give them a 21+ twist.

Russ Johnson, a mixologist at The Public House, joined us in the QC Studio to show us a handful of cocktail recipes that are refreshing as they are buzzy.

Here’s how you can make them at home!

Arnold Palmer

  • Mr. Palmer was drinking his signature half and half when the drink started to gain notoriety and has been a popular drink since! It’s a simple half and half blend of Unsweet tea and lemonade!

John Daly

  • 2oz Vodka (citrus flavored preferred)
  • 4oz Unsweet tea
  • 4oz Lemonade
  • Stir ingredients in a glass filled with ice and enjoy

Aren’t You A Peach

  • 2oz Peach-infused bourbon or whiskey (maybe more - depending on the day you’ve had)
  • 4oz Unsweet tea
  • Combine ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Add a slice of fresh peach for garnish and enjoy

It Takes Two to Mango

  • 2 oz Reposado Tequila
  • 3oz Mango juice
  • 3oz Unsweet tea
  • Add all ingredients together into a glass filled with ice. Stir. Enjoy with some frozen mango cubes

Gunpowder Gimlet

  • 2 oz gunpowder / floral gin
  • 3 oz Green tea
  • 2 oz Lemon
  • Splash of watermelon juice
  • Rim the glass with combo salt/sugar/matcha combo (equal parts). Combine gin, tea, lemon, and watermelon in an ice-filled mixing tin. Shake. Strain into a rimmed coup glass. Add a slice of watermelon for garnish. Serve chilled

The Last Straw

  • 2oz Spiced rum infused with strawberries
  • 3 oz Tea
  • 2oz  Lemonade
  • Splash of club soda

