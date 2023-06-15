Making crab cakes for Father’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Crab cakes seem to be one of those foods that are nearly impossible to perfect. But just in time for Father’s Day, we have a recipe to make the best crab cakes around.

Chef Tim Schafer, aka The Brew Chef, came to the QC kitchen to whip up one of his crab cakes with a lemon Old Bay crema.

Only fresh “real” crabmeat will work in this recipe. Although lump crabmeat can be expensive, it is the best grade and quality for these crab cakes. If lump is not available, special and claw can be substituted. Always be sure to check for shells or cartilage when using fresh crabmeat.

Schafer also employs lager and his original Hopzalt (a hops-flavored seasoning) to make these crab cakes truly one-of-a-kind.

Then, we pan fry the crab cakes although they are also excellent deep-fried. Then pair them with an IPA!

If you are a fan of this recipe, you can learn more about Chef Schafer and his Hopzalt product on his website or Instagram. Schafer also has a cookbook coming soon titled “Beer, Not Just for Breakfast Anymore.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.