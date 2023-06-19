Making seafood gumbo to celebrate Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local chef is ushering in the Juneteenth holiday with a classic, family recipe.

Chef Fredericka Bryant, owner of Extra Catering, came by the QC Kitchen to whip up some delicious gumbo.

The recipe she made is actually her mother’s, and incorporates seafood and okra.

In addition to teaching us how to make the tasty dish, she also used the time to talk about the importance of gumbo as it relates to her family and bringing everyone together.

