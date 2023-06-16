Making healthy salty-sweet treats for National Fudge Day The owner of Raw Bites By Risa dropped by to help us celebrate the delicious holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday marks National Fudge Day in the United States, and of course, we had to celebrate it in style.

Marisa Bromell, owner of Raw Bites By Risa, joined the show to help us whip up a delicious salty-sweet treat.

The healthy recipe satisfies your sweet tooth while also fueling your body with clean ingredients and nutrients.

Be sure to watch our segment above to see how the fudge turned out.

A list of the ingredients required for our recipe is down below:

Ingredients:

Cashew butter

Pecans

Coconut flour

Raw light agave

Cinnamon

Vanilla extract

Lucuma superfood powder

Sea salt

Related: Making crab cakes for Father’s Day weekend

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.