Making dirt cups for Pudding Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - We usually bring in uber-talented chefs to the QC kitchen for delicious recipes or teach you how to make trendy snacks for yourself. But for National Pudding Day, we decided that less is more and whipped up a classic: dirt cups!

For anyone who isn’t familiar with them, dirt cups are cups of pudding topped with Oreos and gummy worms to resemble, well, dirt.

Not only is the recipe inexpensive and simple, but since it has a creative flair, it’s also perfect for your little ones as an activity.

Watch us try our hand at dirt cups as we kick off the week!

