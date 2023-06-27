Wentworth & Fenn opens second location in uptown Charlotte The bakery’s first location is in Camp North End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte bakery recently opened a new location in the heart of the Queen City.

Wentworth & Fenn opened for business in Uptown just a couple weeks ago at the Latta Arcade.

Executive pastry chef and owner Sam Ward joined the show to talk about the new location.

She said the bakery’s oatmeal crème pie is a fan-favorite amongst customers.

The new location follows Wentworth & Fenn’s first in Camp North End.

Related: Making Dressler’s famous mom’s cheesecake

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.