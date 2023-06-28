Keeping it fresh with Green Brothers Juice Josh Norris, who founded the Charlotte-area smoothie franchise, stopped by the QC Kitchen to make us one of the shop’s signature drinks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - It’s no easy task to get a surplus of nutrients from something with a light and refreshing taste. Yet, at Green Brothers Juice, that is exactly the case.

Josh Norris, who founded the Charlotte-area smoothie franchise, stopped by the QC Kitchen to make us one of the shop’s signature drinks.

The “So Fresh, So Green” smoothie features mango, banana lemon, kale, ginger, broccoli, and apple juice – and it was as delicious as it sounds.

Watch us make the drink and maybe you’ll want to make or buy one yourself! You can also follow Green Brothers on Instagram @Greenbrothersjuice.

