Trying the trending ‘butter candle’ Mark Becker, the executive chef at AVA Pizzeria and food partner at Billy Sunday Charlotte, joined us to try this latest trend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You might have seen this on your social media feed.

We’ve seen videos of butter statues; we’ve even made a butterboard here in the QC Kitchen.

But now, we’re trying the latest social media trend - butter candles!

Mark Becker, the executive chef at AVA Pizzeria and food partner at Billy Sunday Charlotte, joined us to try this latest trend!

You may also like: Making barbacoa breakfast tacos with El Toro Bruto

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.