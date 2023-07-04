Try these firework snacks for your Fourth of July celebrations

Making firework snacks for your Fourth of July celebrations Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares her recipe for patriotic candy bark, which combines salty, sweet, and red, white and blue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking to make something quick and tasty this July 4th?

Ingredients:

11 oz. white, red or blue chocolate melts (like Wilton) OR 11oz white chocolate chips

1/3 c. pretzels or cookies -crushed

1/3 c. roasted nuts, rough chopped

1/4 c. Red, white, blue M&Ms

1 tbs patriotic sprinkles

Directions:

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place white chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over pan of simmering water. Stir continuously until melted.

Pour chocolate onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Using an offset spatula, spread chocolate to 1/8-inch thickness.

Sprinkle pretzels or cookies, roasted nuts, red, white and blue sprinkles and red and blue chocolate-covered candy on top.

Transfer to refrigerator for chocolate to set, about 20 minutes. Keep chilled until ready to serve. Crack into pieces and pack into container to take to a fireworks display as a snack.

