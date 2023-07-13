Suffolk Punch unveils new brunch menu at SouthPark location

The new menu items are only available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Suffolk Punch unveils new brunch menu at SouthPark location The new menu items are only available on Saturdays and Sundays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the more popular breweries in the Queen City recently opened a second location in the city, and now is unveiling its new brunch menu.

Suffolk Punch Brewing opened in SouthPark this past May, and after enjoying a successful launch, has added a full brunch menu at its newest location, in addition to its beer and cocktail bar.

The brunch menu, which is available from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, features shareables, signature dishes and scratch-made biscuits. It can be viewed here.

Executive Chef Michael Rayfield joined the show to talk more about the new menu items.

Related: New Suffolk Punch brewery opening Saturday at SouthPark Mall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC MorningQC Kitchen