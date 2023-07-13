Suffolk Punch unveils new brunch menu at SouthPark location The new menu items are only available on Saturdays and Sundays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the more popular breweries in the Queen City recently opened a second location in the city, and now is unveiling its new brunch menu.

Suffolk Punch Brewing opened in SouthPark this past May, and after enjoying a successful launch, has added a full brunch menu at its newest location, in addition to its beer and cocktail bar.

The brunch menu, which is available from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, features shareables, signature dishes and scratch-made biscuits. It can be viewed here.

Executive Chef Michael Rayfield joined the show to talk more about the new menu items.

