Taking a behind-the-scenes look at the McLeod Farms Market in South Carolina South Carolina is the second-leading producer of peaches in the United States.

MCBEE, S.C. (QC Life) - If you ask a person what U.S. state leads the country in peach production, they might say Georgia.

It makes sense, right? Wrong. Despite being called the “Peach State,” it’s actually third in terms of pounds of peaches produced.

In 2022, total peach production in the United States was an estimated 625,700 tons. Of those, 475,000 tons came from California, 67,400 tons from South Carolina, and 24,800 tons came from Georgia.

Focusing on the Palmetto State, the South Carolina Peach Council said the peach industry brings in $80 million per year.

One of those farms contributing to that production is McLeod Farms.

If you’ve ever taken Highway 151 to the beach, you’ve seen it just outside of the town of McBee.

Selling pecks of peaches and ice cream is just a fraction of what goes on at this farm.

The McLeod family gave our Brian Stephenson a behind the scenes look at their operation.

