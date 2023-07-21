‘Queen’s Feast’ returns with nearly 100 restaurants participating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bring an appetite!
“Queen’s Feast,” also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week, returns Friday. From now until July 30, people can experience some of the best dining around the metro at a special cost.
Nearly 100 spots offer prices anywhere from $30 to $50 a person for a three-course dinner.
Guess who's back! Enjoy fine-dining & tasty savings during #QueensFeast, July 21-30, at 90+ metro-area restaurants, offering 3-course dinners for very special prices. Go to https://t.co/YXcSIcrFWf now! #cltdining #cltfood #charlotte #charlottenc— CLT Restaurant Week (@QueensFeast) July 6, 2023
Many of the restaurants suggest diners book in advance since they get especially busy during this time.
Check out all the participating restaurants here.
