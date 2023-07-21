‘Queen’s Feast’ returns with nearly 100 restaurants participating

Queen's Feast starts Friday Annual restaurant event kicks off this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bring an appetite!

“Queen’s Feast,” also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week, returns Friday. From now until July 30, people can experience some of the best dining around the metro at a special cost.

Nearly 100 spots offer prices anywhere from $30 to $50 a person for a three-course dinner.

Many of the restaurants suggest diners book in advance since they get especially busy during this time.

Check out all the participating restaurants here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.