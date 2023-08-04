Chatting with WBTV legend, ‘Coming Home’ author Barbara McKay She also brought along a copy of her book “Coming Home: Recipes and Reflections From a Life in the Spotlight.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We had a WBTV legend back on the air this week!

Barbara McKay joined Cheryl to co-host QC@3! She got her start at WBTV on May 1, 1978.

She also brought along a copy of her book “Coming Home: Recipes and Reflections From a Life in the Spotlight.”

Part memoir and part cookbook, it features dozens of recipes that Barbara made right here on WBTV!

Pick up your copy today!

You may also like: Making cheeseburger egg rolls with Bang Bang Burgers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.