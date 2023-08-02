Making cheeseburger egg rolls with Bang Bang Burgers The egg rolls are filled with beef, onions, cheese and “Bang Sauce.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The owner of a popular Charlotte burger shop dropped by the QC Kitchen to whip up...egg rolls?

Joe Huang of Bang Bang Burgers said while first-time guests might come for his restaurant’s famous burgers, they come back for the cheeseburger eggrolls.

Each egg roll is hand-rolled and filled with freshly cooked beef, sauteed onions and American cheese. Then, they’re topped off with the burger shack’s homemade “Bang Sauce.”

Watch our segment above to learn how to make the finger food yourself.

