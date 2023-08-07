Making Beyoncé-inspired cocktails with Lincoln Street The kitchen and cocktail bar is featuring six drinks as part of its “BeyHive” Happy Hour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With only a few days remaining before Beyoncé performs at Bank of America Stadium, we’re getting in the spirit with some spirits.

Amanda Britton, a mixologist at Lincoln St. Kitchen and Cocktails, came into the QC Kitchen to mix up a few drinks inspired by the megastar herself.

Nicknamed the Blue’s Lemonade Stand, Pure/Honey and Slay, the cocktails will be featured as part of Lincoln Street’s “BeyHive” Happy Hour on Wednesday. Three additional drinks will also be on the menu.

Watch our full segment above to see how they turned out.

