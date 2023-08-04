Kicking off the weekend with Spindle Bar’s ‘Flocktail’ summer cocktail The pink drink is made with white rum, grapefruit, hibiscus and lime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some friends from Spindle Bar stopped by the QC Kitchen to kick off the weekend with some summer cocktails.

Brian DuBois of Billy Sunday and Spindle Bar mixed up “The Flocktail,” a pink drink made with white rum, grapefruit, hibiscus and lime.

While he made the drink, he shared some information about Spindle Bar’s new “Shotpops,” which are fruit-flavored popsicles that contain a full shot of Deep Eddy Vodka.

