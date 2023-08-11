Your Farms Your Table bringing restaurant meals to your kitchen The business brings the elevated dining experience of a nice restaurant right to your home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A pandemic-born business is thriving a few years after its creation.

Your Farms Your Table was launched by Chef Sam Diminich when COVID-19 hit, bringing the elevated dining experience of a nice restaurant right to your home or event.

He created the business with the goal of helping local farmers by sourcing their products for in-home customer experiences.

Your Farms Your Table has been a hit, and has now expanded to meeting the demand for a variety of occasions. The team can be booked for private dinners, brunch, showers, holidays, business gatherings and more.

Chef Tommy Bordsen stopped by the QC Kitchen to whip up just some of what they have to offer.

