‘Pastry Passport’ highlights area bakers To tell us more about this unique passport, we turned to chef Chef Mary Jayne Wilson!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are so many amazing bakers and pastry chefs in Charlotte and you won’t find them in the kitchen of busy restaurants.

That’s where the Pastry Passport comes in handy. It was created by Thoughtful Baking Company and features seven local dessert makers that you can find at our local farmers markets.

To tell us more about this unique passport, we turned to chef Chef Mary Jayne Wilson!

You may also like: Making s’mores French toast for National S’mores Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.