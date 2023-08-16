New Cheesecake Factory opens in Birkdale Village The restaurant boasts its 250 menu items, but most people come for the cheesecake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It has been the buzz of Birkdale Village for weeks, and now the doors are open on the new Cheesecake Factory.

The heat didn’t stop people from lining up down the block to be some of the first inside. They actually opened the doors a few minutes early to start seating the crowd.

The folks at the Cheesecake Factory say putting a restaurant in Birkdale Village was an easy decision.

“We’ve been in the Charlotte area for just over 20 years. Folks on this side of town didn’t want to keep driving down to the other location. So, this is a perfect destination for a Cheesecake Factory. It’s a beautiful center, very walkable,” Alethea Rowe said.

The restaurant boasts its 250 menu items, but most people come for the cheesecake. They have more than 30 flavors to choose from.

Their newest flavor is Cookie Dough Lovers Cheesecake with pecans. For every slice sold over the next year, 25 cents will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Cheesecake Factory is now also serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m.

